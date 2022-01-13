Greenway Conservancy Elects Three Board Members

Three new members of The Greenway Conservancy’s volunteer Board of Directors have been elected.

Kate Fichter, Secretary and Chief of Climate at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Jenny Morse, Assistant General Manager at Faneuil Marketplace.

Hilina D. Ajakaive, President of the Greater Boston Convention + Visitors Bureau.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to our volunteer Board,” said Doug Husid, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy.

Michlewitz NEWRA Guest Speaker

Developing a comment letter relating to the proposed Marketplace development and discussion on 2022 legislative initiatives by Representative Aaron Michlewitz are scheduled for tonight’s (Jan. 13) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting.

Rep. Michlewitz will discuss legislative initiatives and ongoing demolition and construction at Government Center Garage.

NEWRA will comment, review, discuss and vote on a comment letter to the BPDA on the proposed expansion of Marketplace Center and The Greenway by Gazil developer.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on February 10 at 7 PM Zoom.

Government Center Garage Noise Problem

Overwhelming noise generated by the construction of the Government Center Garage has residents seeking relief from the situation that creates early morning and nighttime disturbances.

Representatives from the MBTA and HYM have been invited to address the noise problem at the North End/Waterfront Residence’ Association (NEWRA) January 13 monthly meeting.

NEWNC Approves Take-Out and Liquor License

At its December monthly meeting, the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) voted to support a request by Going Bananas to change the legal occupancy at the Salem Street business to add take out and for a retail liquor license, according to President Joel Faller.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting is Monday, December 10 at 7 PM (Zoom).

NSC Food Bank Needs to Be Stocked

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center food storage bank needs donations to help needy community residents.

Having food available on a regular basis is important for the Center to comply with the many needs of local families, seniors and individuals that could use some assistance.

Call the Center at 617-523-8125 to find out how you can support the food bank.

Mayor Wu Signs Climate Ordinance

Mayor Michele Wu has signed her first ordinance since taking office.

This ordinance officially reflects our stance on tackling climate change and divests from companies who earn significant money from the fossil fuel industry.

The legislation sends a clear message to the rest of the nation that Boston is stepping up to fight climate change.

No longer can public funds be used to invest in companies that don’t meet the criteria set forth in the ordinance.

City Offers Substance Abuse Services

Substance abuse problem assistance is available at City Hall for those who want help.

Created in 2015, the City of Boston Office of Recovery Services, is the first municipal office in the United States dedicated to substance abuse.

The goal of the office is to raise awareness in Boston that assistance will continue to provide quality service and advice to those who need and want help for recovery.

To help build key partnerships with other related agencies to reach out and extend quality services.

Proof of Vaccination at Selected Places

People in Boston entering certain indoor spaces in the city, as of January 15, will be required to show proof of Covid 19 vaccination.

Reportedly, cases have risen and Mayor Michele Wu has issued the mandate for health reasons. “This is why we announced B Together-Boston Covid 19 Vaccination Requirement for selected indoor spaces,” she said.

Thus far, the mandate covers, indoor dining, bylaws, nightclubs, indoor fitness and entertainment.

People working in these places must also be vaccinated.

BPL Cards Available

Anyone who lives, works, goes to school in Massachusetts can obtain a Boston Public Library (BPL) card or register for a BPL Library e-card at bpl.org/ecard.

Patrons can check out physical items by placing holds on bpl.org are on the BPL to Gr. By visiting any open branch or by calling 617-536-5400.

FOCCP 20th Anniversary Year Was Spectacular

It was a wonderful year for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) as many activities and events took place during its 20th anniversary year when everything was mainly hunkered down by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Placement of the blue trellis lights welcomed many walkers.

Transforming the Trellis into the Tunnel of Love allowed families, couples and friends to stroll under the trellis enjoying the love songs that filled the air.

FOCCP hosted a variety of events including Sunday Night movies and summer and fall festivals for children.

Park Department’s landscaping crew outdid themselves with the plantings on the path to Richmond Street and along Atlantic Avenue.

FOCCP’s Horticulture Committee gardens were more spectacular than ever at the Rose Garden.

A 15-foot Mammoth Mongolian Giant Sunflower and other shutter ones were surrounded by multi-colored annuals and a stunning rosebush display.

The Crescent Garden along the Harborwalk was filled with a multitude of colorful perennials and stunning ornamental grasses.