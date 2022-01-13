Bonetti Named Interim Chief of Staff for Councilor/Senator-Elect Edwards

Last week District 1 City Councilor (Senator-elect) Lydia Edwards announced that the North End’s Michael Bonetti will serve as interim Chief of Staff for the office after the departure of Ricardo Patron to the Wu Admionistration.

Bonetti has worked for Edwards for four years and started as her North End liaison shortly after her inauguration in 2018. He later took over the management of her schedule in 2019. He has also led the office through outdoor dining in District One and has worked closely with many other departments in that process. As director of constituent services, Bonetti oversaw all constituent cases throughout the district and managed community liaisons within the office.

“As we transition and grow as a staff I can think of no one better than Michael to navigate the changes and to guide my team. I trust Bonetti to lead, it is his time,” said Edwards.

Edwards said Bonetti knows the ins and outs of city government and works regularly to advocate for the constituents of District One.

“I am excited to take on the role as Interim Chief of Staff and serve District One in the transition of Councilor Edwards from City Councilor to State Senator,” said Bonetti. “It has been and continues to be an honor to serve this great district and work to better the quality of life for every resident.”

Edwards will leave the City Council to become State Senator sometime at the end of the month but her District 1 office will remain open and staffed until a Special Election is held to fill her vacant District 1 seat, which includes the North End, East Boston and Charlestown.

In addition to his job on Edwards’ staff, Bonetti serves as a Master of Ceremonies for his local parish of Saint Leonard’s in the North End, and is a proud member of the Saint Anthony Society that hosts the annual Saint Anthony’s Feast in the North End. He is a life-long resident of the

North End and currently lives there with his family.