Violent Part One Crime Up 20 Percent

Last week the Boston Police released its end of the year crime stats that compares January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 with the same time period last year and found both Violent Part One Crime and Non-violent Part One Crime to be up in District A-1, which includes the North End, Beacon Hill and Downtown.

Part One Crimes are the more serious crimes that the Boston Police and other law enforcement agencies track and in Boston and the overall Violent Part One Crime in District A-1 was up 20 percent in 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the statistics, there were 2 Homicides reported in A-1 through December 31, 2021. This was a 100 percent increase due to there being zero homicides in 2020.

Robbery or Attempted Robbery was up 62 percent with 119 incidents reported in 2020 and 193 reported in 2021.

Domestic Aggravated Assault was up 43 percent with 21 incidents reported in 2020 and 30 reported so far this year.

Rape and Attempted Rape was up 5.5 percent in the neighborhood with 18 being reported last year and 19 reported in 2021.

However, Non-domestic Aggravated Assault dropped 6 percent with 206 incidents reported during 2020 and 194 incidents reported in 2021

Overall there were a total of 438 Violent Part One Crimes between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. This was up 20 percent from the 364 Violent Part One Crimes reported during the same period last year.

As for Non-Violent Part One Crimes the numbers are up 10 percent in A-1. These crimes include Commercial Burglary, Residential Burglary, Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Other Larceny and Auto Theft.

According to the report Commercial Burglary was down 39 percent and went from 126 incidents reported during 2020 to 77 incidents reported in 2021.

Residential Burglary was down 17 percent and went from 46 reported incidents during 2020 to 38 incidents reported in 2021.

Larceny From Motor Vehicles, which was a huge problem last year, dropped 11 percent with 286 incidents reported in 2020 and 255 incidents reported in 2021.

However, Auto Theft was up 57 percent percent in A-1 with 74 incidents being reported during 2020 and 116 incidents reported in 2021.

The other spike in Non-Violent Part One Crimes was Other Larcenies, which rose 16 percent during 2021. Last year there were 990 incidents reported but that number has grown to 1,145 reported incidents in 2021.

Overall there were 2,069 Non-Violent Part One Crimes, up 10 percent from the 1,886 reported during 2020.