New Year’s Eve Harbor Fireworks Return

For the first time since 2020, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) and Boston Harbor Now will conduct a New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration which will take place over the inner Boston Harbor between the North End and East Boston neighborhoods.

The nearly 40-year-old tradition returns to Boston Harbor made possible through generous support from local businesses, waterfront organizations and the City of Boston.

Part of the First Night celebration, visitors are invited to explore the waterfront, complete with ice sculptures on display at many sites along the Waterfront.

As the year drives to an end, Boston Harbor Now and FOCCP and others will ring in the new year with a firework display that begins promptly at midnight. Viewing is free at Harborwalk and Columbus Park.

“I’m thrilled for Boston to ring in the new year with the return of midnight fireworks over the harbor,” Mayor Michele Wu said. She thanked all of the “partners five bringing back this tradition but everyone to enjoy”.

“Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) were elated to lead the effort to bring the New Year’s Eve fireworks back to the Harbor,” FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

“Thanks to the timeless efforts of Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks over the harbor will resume to kick off the start of 2022,” said Kathy Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor.