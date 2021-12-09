North End Librarian Moves On

Friends of the North End Library recently wished Jennifer Hawes, head librarian, a fond farewell as she left for her new post at the Roslindale library.

“Jennifer will be greatly missed,” according to the Friends. “She is an energetic, thoughtful and creative professional.”

“Hawes developed programs with wide-range topics, ran thoughtful provoking book and discussion groups, worked closely with the Friends group to provide even more programming, resulting in making the library a vibrant community resource for people of all ages,” according to the Friends group.

“Hawes is an intelligent and experienced librarian who was always enthusiastic when planning programs, hosting events, talking to patrons or dealing with difficult situations that urban libraries face,” the Friend is noted.