First Suffolk & Middlesex Primary Set for Dec. 14

On Tuesday, December 14 North End voters will head to the polls during the First Suffolk & Middlesex Special Election Primary and cast their ballots for state senator. The election to fill the seat vacated by Joseph Boncore will take place in the Boston neighborhoods of the North End, Beacon Hill, East Boston, Chinatown, Bay Village, the South End as well as Revere, Winthrop and Cambridgeport.

Who is on the Ballot Next Tuesday

On the ballot in next Tuesday’s Special Election are District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards and Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio.

Councilor Edwards, an Eastie resident, previously ran for the Senate seat after former State Senator Anthony Petrucelli left office in 2016. While unsuccessful in that race Edwards went on to run for the District One City Council seat, which includes the North End, East Boston and Charlestown the following year. She went on to win that race and has served on the council ever since.

D’Ambrosio, a Revere resident, got his start in politics in 2019 when he successfully ran for Revere School Committee, a citywide seat. He topped Revere’s School Committee ticket in that race and had an impressive showing during his first run for political office.

Where to Vote in the North End

The following are the polling locations in the North End broken down in order of Precincts. All North End polling locations will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14. Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank.

Ward 3, Precinct 1, Christopher Columbus Elderly Housing, 145 Commercial Street. Vote in the community room.

Ward 3, Precincts 2 and 3, Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street. Vote in the community room, HP entrance is on the left side of the building.

Ward 3, Precinct 4, Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott Street. Vote in the Ricky Anzilotti Community Room. The voters entrance is on the right side of the building and the door is at the corner of Endicott and Thacher Streets.

In-Person Early Voting

In-person early voting for the December 14 Primary began in Boston on Saturday, December 4. Voters will still be able to vote early in-person for the senate race at City Hall on Thursday, December 9 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, December 10: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Note that Friday is the last day of in-person early voting.

Vote by Mail Ballots Drop Boxes

The City of Boston has also installed ballot drop boxes for voters to drop off completed vote by mail ballots.

The Ballot Drop Box location closest to the North End would be on the first and third floor entrances of Boston City Hall. All drop boxes are monitored under 24 hour video surveillance. Drop boxes will also be available at each early voting location during the scheduled voting hours.

Applications for vote by mail ballots have been mailed out to every registered voter in Boston. Voters are asked to fill out the application, including their signature, as applications received without a signature will not be accepted.

Vote by mail applications can be returned by U.S. mail with the prepaid postcard or in-person at the Boston Election Department, City Hall, Room 241.

If a registered Boston voter did not receive or lost their application, they can request a new ballot application by completing the form available on the City’s vote-by-mail website. The form can be sent to the City of Boston’s Election Department, via mail, email, fax, or in-person. The Boston Election Department is located at Boston City Hall, City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201. Fax: 617-635-4483, Tel: 617-635-VOTE (8683). Email: [email protected]

Vote By Mail

The Election Department sent out vote by mail ballots to those who requested one. Once a voter receives their ballot package, they should follow the enclosed instructions. It is important to sign the yellow ballot affidavit envelope. Unsigned ballot affidavit envelopes will cause a ballot to be rejected. To return ballots by U.S. mail, make sure to apply sufficient postage. While ballot package weight can vary, two First Class stamps is generally sufficient.

To be counted, ballots must be received by the Boston Election Department or in a ballot drop box by the close of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

Tracking Your Ballot

Boston voters can track their ballot request through the state’s website. For more information on how to participate in the Special Election, please visit boston.gov/election.