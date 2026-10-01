‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Reading’ coming Oct. 9 to Old North Church

On Oct. 9, Old North Church in the North End is blending history and literature with ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Reading’ – and it carries a distinct connection that should pique the interest of North End residents. While Washington Irving’s classic gothic tale is famously set in New York’s Hudson Valley, its revival in Boston hits incredibly close to home.

The adaptation features an original musical score by composer Josiah Reibstein and script read by actor Johnny Kinsman and is heavily shaped by the historic and literary traditions that Beacon Hill has championed for centuries. By blending early American history with atmospheric storytelling, the performance mirrors the very ethos of Beacon Hill’s own historical preservation efforts and its deep-rooted love for 19th century American literature.

This production serves as a unique cultural bridge between Boston’s historic neighborhoods. Just as Beacon Hill residents take pride in preserving the federal-style architecture and stories of Charles Street and Mt. Vernon Street, Old North Church uses this performance to keep early American folklore alive in a vibrant, acoustic setting. It offers Beacon Hill history buffs, families, and literary enthusiasts a perfect autumn evening out, celebrating the shared revolutionary and literary tapestry of Boston. The musical reading promises an intimate, candlelit ambiance that matches the cobblestone charm of Beacon Hill, making it a must-see regional event this Halloween season.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at: https://oldnorth.com/event/sleepy-hollow/.