News, Notes and Whatever 10-1-26

FOCCP Fall Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 17 from 12noon to 3:30pm.

The event will begin with a parade through the park. Children and adults, if they choose, are invited to wear Halloween costumes.

FOCCP has planned a fun filled event all afternoon. The event is free and open to all.

NEWNC supports Richmond Street Restaurant

There was no opposition by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) to an application by North End Realty Group, LLC seeking zone rule requirements to convert existing commercial space at 81 Prince Street and to transfer a beer and wine license for a restaurant Kestra that will be located at the site.

“We welcome a new restaurant in that space which has been empty for some time,” NEWNC President Kevin Fleming said,

Jessica Dello Russo, historian and researcher informed the community group of a grant given to the Old North Illuminated to document when the North End was a Jewish community for the City of Boston’s Historic Markers Program.

Harbor Towers completes Climate Control Project

Harbor Towers, 85 India Row, which hosts 1,200 residents, has completed a seven-year major $20 million climate resilience project.

Apparently, the 2018 flooding area was a wake-up call, that doing nothing about the situation was not an option. The owners of Harbor Towers, without government assistance took it upon themselves to take the necessary action to protect their homes from rising sea levels and coastal flooding.

The action taken is expected to expand the life of Harbor Towers for another 50 years.

Sleepy Hollow at Old North

Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman will be at the Old North Church on Friday, October 9 for a musical reading of Washinton Irvine’s tireless classic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

There will be two performances 6:30pm and 8pm. Advance ticket sale www.oldnorth.com/event/sleepyhollow.

AI at Library

Artificial Intelligence: A Friendly Guide foe lifelong learners took place at the North End Library. Jennie Xie spoke on how AI can help support healthy aging.

Free Flu/ COVID 19 shots

Boston Health Commission is making flu and COVID 19 shots free at clinics throughout Boston. For a listing of dates, times and locations visit www.boston.gov/vaccine.

FONEL starts meetings

After taking the summer off, the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) have started their Board meetings at the library.

At the September 9 meeting, Roy Harrington, chair of the library’s renovation committee advised that at the next meeting an official from the main library will present an update on FONEL’s request for funding to make needed improvements to the building.

FONEL Treasurer Gail Kudak announced she will not seek reelection.

Current Liberian Liz Blake will return to her own branch at Fields Corner once construction has been completed and the doors will be open to the public.

FONEL supports the library by helping supplement financial budget needs through volunteer efforts, ongoing book sale and The Wishing Tree.

They also sponsor many events, activities and programs for the community to enjoy.