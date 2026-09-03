White Stadium gets green light from Supreme Judicial Court

Mayor Michelle Wu, joined by Boston Public Schools leaders, student-athletes and coaches, after-school youth organizations, park advocates, parents, residents, elected officials, small business owners, and Boston Legacy FC welcomed the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s (SJC) unanimous decision affirming the City’s ability to move forward with the renovation of White Stadium that will deliver a state-of-the-art athletic facility for Boston Public Schools (BPS) students and significant public benefits for Franklin Park, local businesses, and the surrounding communities.

The decision clears the way for construction to continue on a generational investment in Boston’s students, families, and public spaces. Through the City’s public-private partnership with Boston Legacy FC, White Stadium is being renovated as a modern, fully accessible athletic complex, owned by Boston Public Schools and available as a public asset in every season.

“This clear and unanimous decision from the state’s highest court confirms that Boston’s student-athletes, park lovers, and community will fully benefit from this landmark investment in our future, without further delay,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Renovations at White Stadium in Franklin Park are well underway to deliver a state-of-the-art facility that will be available in every season, open every day of the year, and create opportunities for unprecedented public benefit. Thank you to the many coaches, students, park users, neighbors, Franklin Park Coalition members, and Boston Legacy Football Club who have partnered with us for years to advance this generational project. This is a great victory for our City—and for all who believe that Boston can and should take big swings to get things done for our community.”

Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC. said “Together with the City of Boston and our project partners, we look forward to welcoming students, neighbors, athletes, and fans to a revitalized White Stadium.”

Following a multiyear public review process, including Boston School Committee and Article 80 approvals shaped by extensive community engagement, the City is advancing a comprehensive redevelopment of the historic facility. The project addresses significant and outstanding infrastructure challenges, including structural issues in the grandstands, decades-old fire damage in the East Grandstand, outdated and inoperable plumbing, water-damaged floors, and systems that no longer meet modern building, fire and accessibility standards.

When completed, the new White Stadium will feature state-of-the-art facilities that include a natural grass field, a regulation-size track with field event facilities, expanded athletic training and strength and conditioning areas, modern locker rooms, sports medicine space, flexible study and community rooms and improved accessibility throughout the complex.

“The White Stadium project is bringing unprecedented resources to Franklin Park,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation & Deputy Chief of Open Space. “From a generational investment in our tree canopy and expanded accessibility to major lighting improvements and new funding, this critical project advances a community-led vision for a stronger parks system, one that grows, protects and cares for the open spaces that serve every Bostonian.”

“Boston Public Schools is committed to ensuring our students have access to opportunities and high-quality spaces that support their learning, growth, and success beyond the classroom,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “White Stadium is part of this work and will become a home for BPS Athletics, giving our student-athletes a place to develop their skills, build confidence, and take pride in being part of their school and community. We are grateful for our partnership with the City of Boston, Boston Legacy FC, and our community partners as we work together to create a world-class athletic facility that will serve BPS students and the Boston community for years to come.”

A transformed White Stadium will deliver $252 million in privately-funded community benefits over the next 15 years to Boston – the largest community and public benefits deal in City history. With these benefits, the City is also focused on ensuring every community is connected to economic opportunities created by this project. To date, the City and Boston Legacy LC have already awarded $54.2 million in contracts to local and minority- and women-owned businesses, including Outcast Electric, Inner City Fire Protection, and General Air.

This Fall, the City is planning to host four neighborhood-wide community meetings in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Dorchester. These meetings will inform residents and provide opportunities to engage ahead of decisions on surrounding game-day parking and more. Dates and locations for these community meetings will be posted next week at boston.gov/whitestadium.

“For years, the Franklin Park Coalition has worked tirelessly to advance a positive, shared vision for White Stadium that incorporates our community’s ideas, concerns and feedback,” said Rickie Thompson, Franklin Park Coalition President. “This court ruling affirms that this generational project can finally move forward, delivering a renovated, well-maintained White Stadium for Franklin Park, community members and families for the first time in decades. We are thankful to Mayor Wu for her vision and the City’s diligent efforts to listen and incorporate feedback at all stages of the project. FPC will continue to advocate for all park users and work closely with the City and Boston Legacy FC as construction continues.”

“As a former BPS student and now a coach, I’ve always believed in doing everything we can to help our kids reach their full potential,” said Coach Hatim Jean-Louis Head Coach, BPS Cross Country. “??For years, our young people have faced so many challenges while trying to play the sport they love, have fun with their friends and access resources. Today is a big win for Boston. By renovating White Stadium, the City is investing in our young people and building a facility we all can be proud of and call ours. I’m thankful to Mayor Wu for fighting for our young people and excited for Boston to see our city kids talent on display in a world-class stadium throughout the year.”

“So very excited for the stadium to proceed without further delay. Our students will have one of the nicest public school stadiums in the state, our businesses will benefit from the increased foot traffic and spending, and our neighborhood will be filled with the excitement of a professional women’s soccer team!,” said State Representative Sam Montaño.

“The Mayor came up with a plan to renovate a BPS facility so that it can once again be a great resource primarily for our kids. This recent SJC decision, and the earlier decisions of the two Superior Court judges, affirmed that this will first and foremost continue to be a BPS facility and be accessible to our communities for their benefit,” said City Councilor Ben Weber of Jamaica Plain.

Crews are working six-day weeks to keep the White Stadium rebuild on schedule, with construction phase to allow fit-out work to begin in the southern wing. Utility work is on track to wrap up soon, restoring park roads for the start of cross country season.

Visit www.boston.gov/white-stadium for the latest information on White Stadium.