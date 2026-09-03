Labor Day Celebration

To the Editor,

The ABCD West End Neighborhood Service Center (WE NSC) invites you to join us for a Labor Day celebration! The event will take place on Wednesday, September 9th, at 12pm. at the West End Neighborhood Center on 75 Blossom Court in the West End, main entrance on Thoreau Path.

Come enjoy some food, celebrate the holiday, and spend time with friends and neighbors.

RSVPs are encouraged. Please call 857-275-6973 to let us know you’ll be there!

The ABCD West End

NSC Team