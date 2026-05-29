North End Italian Feast \and Processions Guide

Here is a handy list of the North End Italian Feasts and Processions for Summer 2026.

June 7

Santa Maria Di Anzano

Procession

Mass held on June 7, 10:30 am at St. Leonard’s Church, 320 Hanover St. North End Boston.

121st Annual Procession to be held at 1:00 pm, starting at St. Leonard Church, Hanover & Prince Streets

www.AnzanoBoston.com

July 30 – August 2

(Thu – Sun | First weekend

in August)

St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast

Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Thursday; 12pm-11pm Fri., Sat. & Sun.

Hanover & Battery Streets (12:00pm Sunday Procession)

www.SaintAgrippinaBoston.com

August 5-8 (Fri-Sun)

Madonna Della Cava Feast

Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.

Hanover & Battery Streets (1:00pm Sunday Procession)

www.MadonnaDellaCava.com

August 13, 14, 15, & 16

(Thu – Sun)

*’Fisherman’s Feast’ of the Madonna Del Soccorso

di Sciacca

The Fisherman’s Feast is an annual event that began in Boston in 1911 and is based on a tradition that goes back to the 16th century in Sciacca Sicily.

Thursday, 6pm, Blessing of the Fishing Waters to Christopher Columbus Park

Feast opens at 6:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun. Fleet, Lewis & North Streets

Sunday 1:00 pm Grand Procession starts; 8:00 pm Flight of the Angel

www.FishermansFeast.com

August 27

St. Lucy’s Feast

Thacher & Endicott Streets

7:00 pm Thursday Night Procession (12 Barz Band beginning at 6:00pm)

https://stanthonysfeast.com/StLucy.html

August 27-30 (Fri – Sun)

Saint Anthony’s Feast

Named the “Feast of all Feasts” by National Geographic Magazine, this authentic Italian street festival has it all for people of every age: parades, strolling singers, live entertainment, contests and religious services are held daily. (Last weekend in August)

Endicott, Thacher & N. Margin Streets

Feast opens with ceremony and procession at 7:00 pm on Friday

12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.

Sunday: 12:00 pm Grand Procession starts

www.StAnthonysFeast.com

September 5

Santa Rosalia di Palermo

(TBD)

1:00 pm – Procession only – North Square

www.facebook.com/SantaRosaliaBoston