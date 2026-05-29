North End Italian Feast \and Processions Guide

Here is a handy list of the North End Italian Feasts and Processions for Summer 2026.
June 7
Santa Maria Di Anzano
Procession
Mass held on June 7, 10:30 am at St. Leonard’s Church, 320 Hanover St. North End Boston.
121st Annual Procession to be held at 1:00 pm, starting at St. Leonard Church, Hanover & Prince Streets
www.AnzanoBoston.com
July 30 – August 2
(Thu – Sun | First weekend
in August)
St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast
Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Thursday; 12pm-11pm Fri., Sat. & Sun.
Hanover & Battery Streets (12:00pm Sunday Procession)
www.SaintAgrippinaBoston.com
August 5-8 (Fri-Sun)
Madonna Della Cava Feast
Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.
Hanover & Battery Streets (1:00pm Sunday Procession)
www.MadonnaDellaCava.com
August 13, 14, 15, & 16
(Thu – Sun)
*’Fisherman’s Feast’ of the Madonna Del Soccorso
di Sciacca
The Fisherman’s Feast is an annual event that began in Boston in 1911 and is based on a tradition that goes back to the 16th century in Sciacca Sicily.
Thursday, 6pm, Blessing of the Fishing Waters to Christopher Columbus Park
Feast opens at 6:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun. Fleet, Lewis & North Streets
Sunday 1:00 pm Grand Procession starts; 8:00 pm Flight of the Angel
www.FishermansFeast.com
August 27
St. Lucy’s Feast
Thacher & Endicott Streets
7:00 pm Thursday Night Procession (12 Barz Band beginning at 6:00pm)
August 27-30 (Fri – Sun)
Saint Anthony’s Feast
Named the “Feast of all Feasts” by National Geographic Magazine, this authentic Italian street festival has it all for people of every age: parades, strolling singers, live entertainment, contests and religious services are held daily. (Last weekend in August)
Endicott, Thacher & N. Margin Streets
Feast opens with ceremony and procession at 7:00 pm on Friday
12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.
Sunday: 12:00 pm Grand Procession starts
www.StAnthonysFeast.com
September 5
Santa Rosalia di Palermo
(TBD)
1:00 pm – Procession only – North Square
www.facebook.com/SantaRosaliaBoston