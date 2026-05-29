News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Vote yes not to repeal 2024 Gun law

When Massachusetts head to the polls to vote they should notice a referendum on the ballot that calls for the repeal, in its entirely, of the State’s landmark 2024-gun safety law.

The bill calls for stronger protection against storage of untraceable ghost guns, modernize extreme prevention orders, hands on dangerous weapons modification and inverting in violence protection efforts.

The law reportedly prevented gun violence throughout the state.

Repealing the 2024 law is like shooting yourself in the foot so voters must take better aim and vote yes not to repeal the law thus keeping Massachusetts safe for everyone.

North End Health Center celebrates 55th Anniversary

Over 55 years ago a group of North End residents had a vision of having a community health in their neighborhood.

Led by Elaine Wilson and other community activists the group mounted a vigorous campaign to move their goal forward.

They immediately received overwhelmingly support from residents. Every community serves organizations jump on the bandwagon.

The business community supported the group’s goal and the local elected officials followed through as well.

The community efforts resulted in a much needy community Health Center on Hanover Street that is celebrating its 55th anniversary of providing quality medical and programming service.

Each year New Health continues to grow offering more services to neighborhoods North End, Waterfront and Charlestown.

Cornhole Classic offers chance to win World Cup tickets

The very popular North End Cornhole Classic (9th) started by Re. Aaron Michlewitz to benefit the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

This year, the community event will feature a special Golden Ticket Raffle for two tickets and a parking pass to the Group Stage World Cup match between Norway and France on June 26 at Gillette Stadium. At 4pm.

There are only 100 raffle tickets available at $100 each. Drawing will be held at the Cornhole event. You don’t have to be on site. Tickets can be purchased at the event, if still available or online www. cho,io/app/public/bidapp/nempaccornhole26/auction.

Senior Social will be held in the Prado

The North End Senior Programming Coalition will host a senior social on Wednesday, June 18 from 11am to 1pm in the Prado on Hanover Street.

Many North End organizations will showcase all their programs and events they offer to older adults that are residents of the neighborhood.

The coalition consist of community organizations and residents who come together monthly to support and uplift older adults from the North End. Supporters of the group include: New Health, North End Music and Performing Arts Center the Nazzaro Center and the North End Library.

NEMPAC Jazz in the Park Summer Series

Returning to the Greenway, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will hold its exciting Jazz in the Park 2026 Summer Concert series on Thursday evenings from 6:30pm to 8:30pm through August 6.

Five free outdoor stellar concerts will be artistically directed by Stefano Marchese and feature Boston’s top jazz artists and ensembles celebrating a vibrant mix of culture and global musical styles.

The Jazz concerts are presented in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and the City of Boston.

The 2026 line-up includes events on:

July 9- Samuel Batista.

July 16- Kaisti Scaccis Sextet.

July 23- Zabili Zamora.

July 30- Debe Ray.

August 6- Triadi.

Historic signs will be installed along Columbus Park HarborWalk

The Hidden History of the 3.5 acre of land where Columbus Park is located will soon depict four historic signs that will be installed along the park’s HarborWalk presenting facts about the park and the Waterfront.

Liz Weaver, a volunteer with the Friends of the Boston HarborWalk told the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) that the historic signs will be added to the HarborWalk this June, 2026.

FOCCP’s May meeting guest speaker has led the effort to place more than 70 signs along the HarborWalk, shared images of the new signs.

One sign shows what existed before Columbus Park came about. The other signs feature North End fishermen, Black mariners and an impressment, Boston residents being forced into service by the British Royal Navy.

Library Membership Drive Underway

Friends of the North End Library’s annual membership drive is currently underway as they continue to provide programs for the community to enjoy.

They are looking forward for continued community support and are always interested in program ideas from members and residents.

Suggestions should be emailed to [email protected].

June Events at Armenian Heritage Park

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway have put together a June series of events and activities at the park.

Wednesdays, June-August at 5:30pn Movement and Walking Meditation

Sunday, June 7 at 4pm Celebrating What Unites Us

Thursday, June 11 at 8:30pm Lets Get Together

Thursday, June 25 Welcome Reception for New Citizens

Sunday, June 28 at 4pm Celebrating What Unites Us

For more information visit www.armenian heritagepark.org/events.

Park Arts coming to Columbus Park

Three days from now, on Sunday, May 31, Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue in the North End will be the site of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s free Park Arts Summer Painting Workshop open to residents ages 9 and up.

The Workshops offer artists of all skills and levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpiece.

Materials and an instructor will be provided. Register for the 10am to 12 pm session by visiting www.boston.gov/Watercolor-workshops.