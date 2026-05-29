Coletta Zapata’s Proposal to Raise Boston Police Academy Age Limit Advances

Special to the Regional Review

Recently, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed H. 4093, legislation that would raise the maximum age requirement for entrance to the Boston Police Academy from 40 to 45. The proposal originated as a Home Rule Petition filed in the Boston City Council by Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata and seeks to address a longstanding barrier to address personnel shortages within the Boston Police Department, expanding and diversifying the pool of candidates. Representative Adrian Madaro of East Boston served as the lead sponsor of the legislation at the House of Representatives. Following the passage in the House, the bill will now move to the Massachusetts Senate for consideration before heading to the Governor’s desk for signature approval.

“Boston is fortunate to have capable, committed individuals who want to become police officers and should be given a fair chance to pursue that path. By broadening eligibility, this measure removes a longstanding barrier to entry and expands opportunities for qualified individuals. It also supports efforts to address personnel shortages within the Boston Police Department, reduce overtime costs, and help alleviate officer burnout caused by staffing constraints,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “Thank you to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for the passage of H. 4093, and to lead sponsor Representative Adrian Madaro for his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with our state partners and colleagues to advance this effort.”

Under the current process, individuals over the maximum age requirement seeking consideration for entrance into the Boston Police Academy must petition through a special law approved by both the Boston City Council and the Massachusetts Legislature. Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata sponsored the home rule petition in 2024 following a series of individual petitions brought before the Boston City Council. Councilor Coletta Zapata’s intent in raising the maximum age requirement is to help address ongoing recruitment and retention challenges facing the Boston Police Department. Expanding eligibility for the Academy would allow more qualified Boston residents to pursue policing careers, help relieve staffing shortages, and bring individuals with broader life and professional experience into community-based policing efforts.

“Public safety depends on having a strong, qualified police force that reflects and understands the communities it serves,” said Representative Madaro. “At a time when Boston continues to face ongoing officer shortages, this legislation is a practical step toward expanding the applicant pool and opening the door to people who are ready to serve later in life. Raising the maximum entry age to 45 opens the door for more experienced, dedicated applicants and helps strengthen the recruitment pipeline without requiring repeated Home Rule Petitions to address the same issue.”

A similar effort was undertaken in 2007, when then-Councilor Michael Flaherty sponsored legislation to increase the maximum age requirement in response to personnel shortages within the department. That measure was ultimately approved by both the City Council and the Legislature. In September 2025, Councilor Coletta Zapata testified before the Joint Committee on Public Service in support of H.4093 and urged its passage.