Longtime FOCCP President stepping down 

Special to the Regional Review

Joanne Hayes Rines.

Joanne Hayes Rines was first elected to serve as President of Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) in 2009.

She never imagined she would still be serving all these years later. In 2009, her grandsons were toddlers; they’re graduating from high school in June. “They and I certainly have wonderful memories of fun in what they called “Grammie’s Park,” Rines said.

“Being part of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park is being part of a family. We may have joined FOCCP as strangers, but working together to nourish a stunningly beautiful neighborhood city park morphs strangers into friends and much more,” she added.

“The sense of responsibility we all have for the park and its value to the neighborhood is strong and over the years that sense has deepened. I’ve often said, ‘It’s really not our park.” But we treat it as ours with wonderful support from the City Parks and Recreation Department,” she added.

“Creativity, caring and execution are the hallmarks of FOCCP, which is evident from the winter blue lights to the Tunnel of Love, gorgeous rose and crescent gardens, summer and fall festivals, loving care of trees, and more. NONE of these projects could have been done without member and business financial support. Thank you to each of you who have joined as a member and to each and every business that supports us,” Rines said.

“I’ll begin my 17th year as president in the year we celebrate FOCCP’S 25 Anniversary! It’s a truly significant achievement for an organization with no paid employees. We are all volunteers,” she added

“We’ll celebrate FOCCP’s first 25 years in style aboard the Odyssey on July 28. It will be an evening to remember! Hope you can join me in raising a glass to toast a wonderful organization and a gem of a park and a very, very special neighborhood,” she noted.