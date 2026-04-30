Triangle, Inc. honors State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz for his dedication to the disability community

Special to the Regional Review

Triangle, Inc. visited State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz on Thursday, April 23, to present the organization’s 2026 Public Official of the Year Award in recognition of his efforts to preserve and grow disability services in Massachusetts. (Left to Right) Triangle Senior Residential Manager Gamelin Bernier, Triangle Program participant and resident Dennis, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Triangle CEO Rachel Kaprielian, and Triangle Chief Program Officer Drew Warren

Triangle, Inc. presented State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz with its 2026 Public Official of the Year Award. This award recognizes Rep. Michlewitz’s support for Triangle and his commitment to prioritizing all state disability services agencies in the Commonwealth’s annual budget process. Triangle is a Malden-based nonprofit that offers innovative and comprehensive programs providing employment and independent living skills for people with disabilities.

“At a time when there are so many needs and competing priorities in our communities, Triangle is grateful to have Rep. Michlewitz in the crucial role as Chairperson for the House Committee on Ways and Means,” said Triangle, Inc. CEO Rachel Kaprielian. “He understands the complex needs facing individuals with disabilities and has continued to preserve crucial services that help them live richer, fuller lives in their communities.”

The award was presented on April 23 at Rep. Michlewitz’s State House office, where Triangle, Inc. CEO Rachel Kaprielian, Chief Program Officer Drew Warren, Senior Residential Manager Gamelin Bernier, and Triangle program participant and resident, Dennis, had the opportunity to meet with Rep. Michlewitz and thank him for his support.

Rep. Michlewitz’s leadership, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, ensured that rates for providers of day, residential, and workforce development programming for individuals with disabilities kept pace with increasing costs and rising demand from the community. This essential funding allows Triangle and similar organizations to continue to evolve and innovate through the creation of new, modern service models aimed at younger members of the disability community. Rep. Michlewitz has supported Triangle’s earmark funding through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), which has benefited over 500 students with disabilities with employment-focused programming since its inception in 2018. This includes more than 100 Boston Public School students in Rep. Michlewitz’s home district.

For more information about Triangle, Inc., visit https://triangle-inc.org