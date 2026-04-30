Babbitt and O’Reilly leaving FOCCP

Special to the Regional Review

Ann Babbitt and John O’Reilly have been vital and creative FOCCP board members for many years. They are stepping down from the board effective May 5, 2026.

Ann has been an FOCCP member for 13 years and was elected to the board as vice president in 2013. She is the magic behind the Independence Day Celebration and the Fall Festival. She leads the committee that creates joyous and smile-filled events for all who attend. No detail is too small for Ann. Her magic begins up to a year beforehand with securing the entertainers and gathering her committee to make sure each event is special. Ann will continue to serve as an advisor to the board for which we are very grateful.

John joined FOCCP in 2021 and has served as clerk for five years. After joining FOCCP, he created a new ad hoc committee, The Cleaner Uppers. Every Monday morning, volunteers meet John at the shed at 10 a.m. They’re soon armed with pick-up sticks and a trash bag to scour the park for litter. He is stepping down from the board because he and his wife, Joanne, are moving to France in September. Ann and John have made a difference in the park and the organization with their caring and can-do attitudes and friendship. They will be missed!