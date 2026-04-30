NEMPAC student performers raise record-breaking funds for community arts 

Special to the Regional Review

NEMNEMPAC Staff Photo (left to right) Jhon Alvarado, Miguel Petris, Genie Alvarado, Pamela Feo, Shannon Fitzgerald, Sherri Snow, Morgan Flynn, Harriet Hung, and Steve Allen.

Cast of High School Musical.

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) celebrated a record-breaking day of music, community, and giving at its annual Performathon, held on Saturday, April 11 at Urban Wild in Charlestown. Thanks to the enthusiastic efforts of student performers, faculty, sponsors, and donors, this year’s event surpassed our total fundraising goal to support tuition assistance and educational programs.

More than 120 NEMPAC student performers, ranging in age and experience from young beginners to adult learners, took the stage throughout the day-long fundraiser. Representing NEMPAC’s private music instruction programs, dance and musical theater classes, and school partnerships, these artists-in-training showcased the breadth and vibrancy of the organization’s programming while raising funds to support their peers.

Proceeds from Performathon directly benefit NEMPAC’s tuition assistance and educational programs and partnerships, which currently provide free or reduced-cost arts education to more than 648 students across 13 program locations in the City of Boston. The event continues to serve as a powerful reflection of NEMPAC’s mission: to enrich lives through accessible, exceptional music education and performing arts programs that embrace our vibrant, inclusive, and diverse communities.

Hosted this year at the dynamic venue Urban Wild, Performathon offered a festive, family-friendly atmosphere with activities for all ages, including an instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts, and a photo booth. Audience members enjoyed food and beverage offerings on site while supporting performers throughout the afternoon.

The 2026 Performathon also recognized longtime NEMPAC faculty member Shawn Meehan for his dedication and impact as a percussion and piano instructor for 12 years, with a citation from the Boston City Council. Shawn performed as part of our Faculty All Star Band, along with fellow NEMPAC faculty members, Bailey Kolapudi, Steve Allen, Jack Byrne, and Dan Raney. Shawn’s commitment to students and the broader NEMPAC community reflects the spirit of excellence and mentorship that defines the organization.

This event was made possible through the generous support of lead sponsors Seven Hills Farmstead, Urban Wild Boston, and Hood Park, with additional sponsor support from the North End Athletic Association, Representative and Chair of House Ways and Means Aaron Michlewitz, Rita Pagliuca, and Andrea Waldstein; and in collaboration with Falcetti Music, The Loop Lab, Henry Bear’s Park Toy Store, and the Charlestown Mothers Association.

To learn more about the Performathon, watch the recorded live stream, and to donate, please visit: https://nempacboston.org/support/performathon/.

NEMPAC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community music school and performing arts center, founded in 2001 to expand access to high-quality arts education. Each year, NEMPAC serves over 2,900 students and community members through regular lessons, classes, and partnerships with Boston schools. Through its concerts and professional productions—including many free programs such as Jazz in the Park and Opera on the Prado—NEMPAC advances equitable access to the arts while supporting a vibrant network of local artists.