Happy Easter

This Sunday is Easter Sunday, the holiest and most significant day in the Christian faith, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred two days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Our friends of the Eastern Orthodox faith will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 12, according to the Julian calendar.

Christians believe that Christ died to redeem us from our sins. His resurrection represents the victory over death and sin, a testament to the power of God and a promise of eternal life, offering hope that they too, can have eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.

We wish all of our Christian friends and readers a very happy and joyful Easter.