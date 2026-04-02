Obituaries 04-02-2026

Pamela Piscopo

She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and the lasting impression she made on all who knew her

Pamela Piscopo, 55, formerly of Boston and a resident of Naples, Florida, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2026. Raised in Greater Boston, Pamela was a descendant of Italian immigrants who settled in Maverick Square, East Boston, and owned hotels and businesses in the North End and across the city. She maintained a strong connection to family and community throughout her life. Pamela earned degrees from Suffolk University and The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

She began her career as an on-air personality at WXTB-FM and WRXK-FM in Florida. She later became Principal of Flaunt Boutique in Savannah, Georgia, where she expressed her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. In Naples, Pamela enjoyed painting, time with animals, and welcoming others into her home. She had a natural ability to make people feel comfortable and valued. She was predeceased by her parents, Guy David Piscopo and Karen MacBurnie Piscopo.

She is survived by her loving sister, Laura Piscopo and her husband, Richard Wein; her niece, Ashley Borys; her aunt, Anita Piscopo Chisholm; her uncles: Davd MacBurnie (Bonnie) and Branson MacBurnie (Deborah); and many cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on April 25, 2026, in Naples, Florida. Donations in Pamela’s memory may be made to the Benjamin Piscopo & Family Memorial Scholarship Fund at Suffolk University, supporting first-generation students pursuing studies in entrepreneurship (suffolk.edu/piscopofund).

“My first friend, my forever sister. The world feels quieter without you—but I carry you with me always.” — Laura Piscopo