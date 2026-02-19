The Rose Kennedy Greenway Welcomes Boston Harbor Distillery as New Beverage Garden Partner

Special to the Regional Review

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy announced a new partnership with Boston Harbor Distillery to operate a beverage garden located across from the Boston Harbor Hotel and International Place at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue. Beginning this spring, the waterfront-inspired distillery will bring its signature craft spirits and local roots to the heart of Downtown Boston.

Boston Harbor Distillery’s

Beginnings

Founded on Boston Harbor with a commitment to small-batch craft and coastal character, Boston Harbor Distillery has built a loyal following for spirits that reflect New England’s maritime heritage. From whiskey, rum and liqueurs, and ready-to-drink cocktails, the distillery’s lineup highlights locally inspired flavors and hands-on production, making it a natural fit for The Greenway’s mission to celebrate local makers and bring authentic Boston experiences to public spaces.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Boston Harbor Distillery to bring new offerings and local flavor to The Greenway’s beverage garden,” said Eileen Ong, Director of Programs and Outreach at the Greenway Conservancy. “This partnership not only strengthens the Conservancy’s commitment to supporting small local businesses, but also creates a welcoming, family-friendly gathering place with something for everyone, including cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine, and locally-produced snacks. Our goal is to provide a space where people of all ages can connect, enjoy seasonal programming, and experience The Greenway as a vibrant community hub.”

“Our goal has always been to create spirits that tell a story of Boston and its harbor,” said Rhonda Kallman, Founder of Boston Harbor Distillery. “We’re delighted to bring Boston Harbor Distillery to The Greenway, a place that embodies the heart of the city. This partnership gives us the opportunity to share our craft with both Downtown neighbors and visitors from around the world, creating memorable experiences in a space that celebrates community, connection, and the vibrancy of Boston.”

“We’re excited to join The Greenway community and contribute to its lively public spaces,” said Este Sylvetsky, owner and president of Boston Harbor Distillery. “Being part of The Greenway allows us to serve not just our local friends and neighbors, but also the many international visitors who come to experience Boston. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the beverage garden, sharing our spirits, and helping make The Greenway an even more engaging and inclusive destination year-round.”

Signature Offerings Available on The Greenway

Boston Harbor Distillery at The Greenway will offer visitors a welcoming place to gather along the park — whether stopping by after work, meeting friends before a night out, or enjoying a weekend stroll through the park.

Signature offerings include Putnam Barrel-Aged Maple Old Fashioned, BOS-hattan and Tea Party craft whiskey cocktails, Greenway Colada, and the Boston Harbor Refresher to name a few. Bottles of Putnam Whiskey varieties; Lawley’s Nautical line of fresh botanical Gins, 100% Molasses Rum and Vodka; Demon Seed Whiskey and Boston Harbor Maple Cream; Coffee Liqueur and Espresso Martini will be available for purchase.

Thank you, Trillium Brewing

The new partner was selected through a competitive Request for Proposals process at the conclusion of the 2025 lease period in accordance with non-profit best practices. The lease was formerly held by Trillium Brewing, which operated the space for nearly a decade, and together with the Conservancy made history as the first public beer garden in the City of Boston.

“We’re very grateful for the role Trillium Brewing played in helping to establish our beverage gardens and in welcoming so many visitors to the park,” said Eileen Ong. “Their creativity and partnership shaped a program that has become a beloved seasonal destination and helped spark the growth and popularity of beer gardens across the city. We’re thankful to have had the opportunity to share their offerings with our visitors for so long and are proud to have seen their company grow throughout their time on The Greenway.”

All programming and on-site vendor activity is subject to weather conditions, execution of a signed agreement, and final City and State permitting. Please stay tuned for further updates as we finalize plans and prepare to announce the official opening date of our new beverage garden. The Conservancy's calendar is updated regularly with the latest information.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston and one of the most visited attractions in the Commonwealth, welcoming millions of visitors annually. The Greenway is managed by the Greenway Conservancy, a non-profit responsible for the care and activation of the park. The majority of the Conservancy’s annual budget is made up of generous community donations that help cultivate a gathering space where all are welcome and celebrated.

Boston Harbor Distillery (BHD) opened at The Port on Boston Harbor in Dorchester in June 2015, reviving an entrepreneurial center from the mid-1800s. BHD creates proprietary craft spirits that integrate rich history, distinctive experiences and beverage culture into each bottle it produces. Housed in a pre-Civil War era building overlooking Boston Harbor, the Distillery serves as a distilling facility, tasting room, cocktail lounge, event space, and mercantile, as well as a community gathering place and entertainment center for local music, arts and other cultural events. Boston Harbor Distillery is operated by Greater Boston natives, owner Este Sylvetsky and founder Rhonda Kallman.