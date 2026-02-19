Wu, OYEA Announce 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA) have announced free tickets are now available for the 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit (MYS), an annual citywide celebration of the contributions of young people to Boston’s culture. The 2026 Summit will be held on Saturday, February 21 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Artists For Humanity EpiCenter, a vibrant arts center for youth, located in South Boston. This event is hosted with the support of City departments, Boston Children’s Hospital, and other local, youth-serving partner organizations.

“Boston’s youth shape the culture and energy of our city, and the Mayor’s Youth Summit is an opportunity to celebrate all they contribute,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This year’s summit will offer opportunities for our young people to showcase talents, connect with City leaders and have fun with peers. Join us in celebrating young Bostonians and the partnerships that make this summit such a special citywide event!”

The City is anticipating 600 attendees at this year’s Summit with free tickets available for both youth and youth-serving community partners. In planning the 2026 Summit, the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement hosted a series of feedback sessions with youth programs across Boston. OYEA gathered youth input on event timing, designs, performances, and food to ensure the Summit continues its legacy of centering youth voices and reflecting the interests of Boston’s teens.

“The Mayor’s Youth Summit is a powerful celebration of the creativity, leadership, and voice of young people across Boston,” said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. “This event gives young people a stage to perform and share their art while building meaningful connections with peers from every neighborhood. We are proud to create a space where youth are seen, heard, and empowered to shape the cultural and civic life of our city.”

The 2025 Mayor’s Youth Summit marked the second time this event has been held since being re-established as an annual occurrence in 2024 following a 20-year hiatus. Nearly 500 attendees gathered to celebrate young people in Boston with food, games, and music.

This year’s Summit will continue the tradition of live performances that showcase the talents of youth from Beat the Odds, Boston Music Project, Teen Empowerment, Community Music Center of Boston, and other local organizations. The newly-named Youth Poet Laureate will deliver spoken word. Mayor Wu will serve as keynote speaker, Amanda Shea will return as host, and music will be brought by DJ WhySham.

“Young people contribute so much to the culture and civic life of our City,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “I am grateful to be part of a team that creates this space to celebrate the incredible talent, skills and brilliance of Boston’s youth and look forward to another fun, exciting Youth Summit.”

The City will also present the two awards, the Youth Leader Award and Youth Organization Award, at the 2026 Summit. The Youth Leader Award will honor two Boston residents between the ages of 14 and 19 years old who demonstrate high levels of leadership among their peers and/or a commitment to civic engagement. The Youth Organization Award will be given to an organization that demonstrates exceptional dedication to empowering and supporting Boston’s youth.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is proud to collaborate with the City and invest in our young people,” said Shari Nethersole, MD, Vice President for Community Health and Engagement at Boston Children’s Hospital. “We support the Mayor’s Youth Summit because it puts youth at the center of its platform, which encourages civic engagement and creates opportunities for youth to thrive in Boston.”

This year’s attendees will receive branded tote bags, stickers, and sweatshirts, and have the opportunity to win backpacks from Sprayground and tickets to see the Boston Red Sox. At the summit, youth will be able to receive airbrush tattoos, contribute to a collaborative mural, and submit ideas for this year’s Youth Lead the Change participatory budgeting program.

To learn more about and reserve free tickets for the 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit, please visit boston.gov/youth-summit. To stay informed about all initiatives from the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, visit boston.gov/oyea, and follow our social channels @oyeaboston on Facebook and Instagram, and @oyea.boston.gov on Bluesky.