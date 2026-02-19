Lyric Stage Boston Names and Expands Musicant-Cohen Backstage Program

Special to the Regional Review

Lyric Stage Boston, the city’s oldest professional theatre company, announces a new name and expansion of its flagship education program, Backstage, to honor generous financial support from Myra Musicant & Howard Cohen. To help celebrate, family audiences are invited to a free performance of Envy & Hope, our most recent production for middle school students, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Howard Cohen, Chairman of Beacon Communities LLC, which owns the building that’s been home to Lyric Stage since 1991, says: “Over the past few years, Myra and I have been thrilled to see the young people at Backstage presentations and performances engage with emerging design professionals and leave the theatre excited about the possibilities of exploring what they like to do — whether in the arts, music, or gaming — within the creative sector. Backstage gives students a rare look ‘behind the scenes’ and helps them imagine themselves in creative careers.”

Lyric Stage Producing Artistic Director Courtney O’Connor says: “Howard and Myra have been instrumental in the creation and development of Backstage, a key program in our efforts to support Boston-area artists at all stages of their careers, especially as we look to provide on-ramps for roles in the creative economy. The free event at the end of February is designed to give family audiences a better sense of how we create theatre magic.”

Expanded Resources

Designed to expose students to potential career pathways in the creative economy, Musiciant-Cohen Backstage aligns with Boston Public Schools Citywide Arts Standards in Theatre. Students attend performances of original productions that have been created specifically for middle and high school grade levels. Before each performance, designers share insights for bringing shows to life, as well as personal educational, vocational, and professional experiences that have become part of their career development.

The Musicant-Cohen Backstage program will expand to support theatres and schools in cities across the country with a portfolio of scripts for middle and high school audiences, production and teaching resources for local theatres, and curriculum-based multi-lingual resources for teachers to use in classrooms.

Alexandra Smith, Lyric Stage’s Community & Artistic Programs Manager, says: “The energy students bring to the theatre and the feedback we’ve received from teachers have been exciting, highlighting the opportunity to inspire and motivate a new generation of theatremakers. We’re excited to be able to respond to the clear demand for theatrical learning that is focused on design and production, as well as for opportunities specifically for middle school students to attend live theatre.

Envy & Hope

The upcoming event opens with an interactive session with two early-career theatrical designers who will share their unique paths to careers in the arts and some of the key principles behind their work.

Audiences will then see a world premiere performance of Envy & Hope, written by Kristen Palmer, an award-winning playwright, and directed by Alexandra Smith.

In a world where most human interactions and needs have gone virtual, a pair of digital workers believe all there is to life is earning “credits.” That is, until a mysterious person delivers a mysterious box, which grants the workers the opportunity to see the potential beyond what they think they know. Dystopian sci-fi meets mythology and physical comedy in this quirky play about the power of imagination and storytelling.

Envy & Hope will be performed by Rebekah Brunson (EZ), Ashley Lyon (Jodi), Alyssa C. Morales (Tres), and Jack Russell (Zeb). The creative and production team includes Munroe Forbes Shearer (Costume Design), Narissa “Nars” Kelliher (Lighting Design), Angela He (Sound Design), Charlie Berry* (Production Stage Manager), Mina-Claire Paz-Le Draoulec (Production Assistant), Lauren Corcuera (Props Artisan), Em McGrory (Props Artisan), and Kelly Smith (Props Artisan).

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s oldest professional theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage’s “forever” home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building are supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon’s supportive services alongside one of the city’s cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.