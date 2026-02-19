News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

FOCCP has made a difference in the community

Founded in July 2001 by a small group of residents the non-profit all volunteer Friends of Christopher Coplumbus Park (FOCCP) is celebrating its 25th anniversary, continuing to furthering its original purpose of caring for the park and providing events, activities and programs for the North End/Waterfront residents to enjoy.

Over the years, FOCCP has encouraged, promoted, enhanced and coordinated many efforts for residents, neighbors, area businesses and institutions plus working with the City of Boston Parks and Recreation to maintain the beautiful park and its gardens, capturing several awards from the Mayor’s Garden Contest.

Officers and members of the community-based group have accomplished their mission for a quarter of a century resulting in a clean, safe and active park at the outskirts of the North End.

Many visitors have utilized the park to sit down on a bench or the grass to read a book, have lunch or sun bath.

The park also offers a great place for family picnics and games or just enjoy the park and its gardens.

FOCCP holds quarterly public meetings to plan activities and discuss park issues and the development to further enhance Columbus Park for the public to visit and enjoy.

Happy 25th anniversary to a community group that has and will continue to make a positive difference to the neighborhood.

Trellis Tunnel of Love remains open until end of February

For the ninth year, the trellis on the Greenway has been transformed into a romantic wonderland for Valentine’s Day.

The attraction will remain open until the end of February for visitors to enjoy romantic music from 4-5pm each day and take memorable photos to share with FOCCP through Instagram: @foccp#bostontunneloflove#foccp, Facebook: Friends of Christopher Columbus Park or to [email protected].

Through the inspiration of FOCCP Art Curator Robyn Reed and other members the special attraction is in place again.

School break tour of Old North

There is no better place to explore the origins of America’s independence than the Old North Church in Boston’s North End.

A school break sneak peek of America’s 250th anniversary at the church offers families to be among the first to experience new additions to its exhibits celebrating the upcoming anniversary of the United States.

Families can buy tickets for $10 that include a self-tour of the crypt, an historic site where more than 1,100 are buried.

Visit www.oldnorth.com for more details.

Registration open for Boston Sports Center

Registration is currently underway for the Boston Parks popular summer Sport’s Center located throughout Boston.

Each of the Centers offer many sports instruction in several types of sports from July 6 through August 21.

All camps are free of charge to Boston residents ages 7 to 13.

Registration is also open for golf lessons at George Wright Municipal Course offering Spring First Tee golf lessons.

Applications can be for just one week or the entire session in each category.

Visit www.boston.gov/parksports for details.

Boston Winter Festival a great family event

It’s not to late to participate in the city’s Winter Festival for families to have fun and exciting things to do at Franklin Park.

There are two more days, February 20 and 21 to get to the park for this free winter theme school break that includes music, dancing, crafts, giveaways and many attractions like synthetic ice-skating rink, inflatables, winter activities and an opportunity to enjoy the city’s largest park.

The festival has always been a fun filled family event that attracts hundreds of participants.

Chinatown hosts Busing Photo Series

Boston Busing in Chinatown, 1975 are photo series highlighting the mothers and students who organized the educational equity when Boston Public Schools began busing elementary school students to other neighborhoods following a decision by Federal Court Judge W. Arthur Garrity, Jr.

The Chinatown area where the photo exhibit will be placed is part of the Immigrant History Trail, a multimedia public art project of Chinatown Community and Trust in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture at artist Daphne Xu.

Boston’s children poetry display at City Hall

A Boston children’s poetry display will be held at City Hall on Thursday, February 26 from 3 to 5pm hosted by the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park the caretakers of the park on the Greenway.

Several Boston schools will take part in the immigration unit offered by the AHP.

As part of the experience, classes do a field trip to the park. One assignment of the students is to write a poem about immigration experience, their own or someone else’s.

Viewing will be until March 27 on the City Hall Windows between the second and third floor by the Auditing Department.

The event is held to celebrate Geometry as Public Art: Telling a Story

Inspired by the design of the park to build common ground, connection and community.

Four interpretive signs slated for Columbus Park

Guest speaker Liz Nelson Weaver, who has led a team of researchers-writers who have created and added 72 engaging interpretive signs along Boston’s 43-mile Harborwalk, that included bocce at Langone Park on Commercial Street to Anthony’s Pier 4 discussed ideas for the placement of four signs that will be added this summer at Christopher Columbus Park at FOCCP’s quarterly meeting.

Her unique signs detail fascinating and little-known facts about the area where they are located.

At the meeting Liz shared some of her favorite photos from signs as well as news about the four signs the team is working on for the park.