Old North Illuminated Presents “Queer & Trans Early America in Print” with Historian Jen Manion

Digital Speaker Series Continues on Wednesday, February 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Join Old North Illuminated for a compelling online conversation with historian Jen Manion exploring queer and trans histories from early America as they appeared in print. Set for Wednesday, February 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Manion will explore how people understood and talked about gender identity and sexuality before modern terms like “transgender” or “homosexual” existed. Using newspapers, magazines, and children’s literature from early America, they will share stories of queer pioneers—including female husbands, sailors, children, and prisoners—and discuss what these accounts reveal about everyday life and identity in the past. The talk will also look at how queer and trans people were portrayed in historical media and why these stories still matter today. The program is part of Old North Illuminated’s ongoing commitment to public history and community dialogue. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church Historic Site. The 2026 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/.