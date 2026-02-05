North End Mom Running Eighth Marathon Honoring Daughter’s medical Care Unit

By Phil Orlandella

Eloise and her mother, Leslie, shown in the Pediatric Oncology unit.

North End resident Leslie Horn Wallus, a mother of two children, has run in seven marathons and plans to make it eight. A special purpose that is deeply personal to her heart, her daughter Eliose, now 4, is a brain tumor survivor.

She is honored to be running in support of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), specifically, Eliose’s Pediatric Oncology Unit and their “amazing team that worked so hard to save her,” Leslie said.

“The medical care of MGH has led to Eliose having a full recovery and a promising future of possibilities and we (family) are truly grateful,” Leslie said.

“At MGH, we found not only world class medical care, but compassion, strength and unwavering support.

Leslie said, “It’s hard to put into words what it means to place your child in the hands of doctors and nurses and hope with everything you have that they can help.”

She added, “MGH supported our family during some of the most frightening and uncertain moments in our lives.”

“Through donations families walking this same road after us helps ensure they receive the same hope, experience and support that carried us through our hardest days,” she said.

When the miles start getting tough on race day, Leslie said she will be thinking about Eliose’s strength, the children still fighting and the families who spend long hours in hospital rooms praying for good news.

“These kids are the reason every mile counts,” Leslie said.

Interested in supporting this cause, reach out to Leslie Wallus directly at [email protected].