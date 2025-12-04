Boston Parks and Recreation opensregistration for free youth flag football league

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for the 2026 Boston Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL), a free co-ed sports program.

The league provides an inclusive environment for young athletes and runs from January 3 to February 7, 2026.

League Details

Location: Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue, South End.

Schedule: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m..

Divisions: Co-ed categories for 8U, 10U, and 12U, as well as a High School Girls division.

Season Length: The season is five weeks long, with playoffs scheduled for the final week.

Coaches are encouraged to register their teams as space is limited by visiting boston.gov/parks-sports or joining the league online at https://www.zortssports.com/join/league/23168. For more information on the program, contact [email protected] or call (617) 961-3084.