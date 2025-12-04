ABCD Annual Toy Drive SupportS LOCAL Families

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) has launched its annual Toy Drive, urging the community to help bring joy to neighbors in need as the winter season approaches.

For thousands of families, juggling the costs of heat, rent, and groceries during the winter makes providing “a little holiday cheer” difficult. Every year, the ABCD Toy Drive distributes upwards of 6,000 toys to more than 720 families with the support of generous donors.

How to become a donor

Individuals, families, social or faith groups, businesses, or benevolent societies are invited to step up and join the effort.

To become a Toy Drive Donor:

Complete the online form at bostonabcd.org/service/toy-drive/. An ABCD staff member will then contact you to schedule the donation drop-off and other logistics.

For questions or more information, contact ABCD at 617-348-6767 or [email protected].

How families can register for toys

Families in need of toys this holiday season must register by calling one of the participating ABCD locations.

Registration is required, and all eligible households must have an updated and complete client file that includes:

• proof of income.

• proof of address.

• photo ID.

• proof of family size (birth certificate of children).

Once the completed application is received, ABCD will contact the family with details on when the toys will be ready for pick-up.

Please call the North End/West End NSC office at 617-523-8125 to sign up to receive or donate a toy this holiday season.

The North End/West End NSC is located at 1 Michaelangelo Street.