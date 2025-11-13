News Briefs

Coming up in November at the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7, is excited to announce an exciting and varied slate of programming this November.

Attend a walking tour of the West End’s Bulfinch Triangle led by Duane Lucia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Explore these curious and storied blocks laid out by America’s first native-born architect.

On Sunday Nov. 16, the museum presents ‘Free to All: Book Swap and Social.’ This free event will be open to book lovers of any age. Take a book, leave a book, and learn about the pioneering West End Branch librarian Fanny Goldstein.

Finally, spend your Friday evening at the West End Museum on Nov. 21 from 8-11 p.m. for Late Night at the Museum. Enjoy games, drinks, and fun while dancing the night away to a silent disco party.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at: website www.thewestendmuseum.org/programs/