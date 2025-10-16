RUFF Fundraiser a Howling Sucess

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) hosted their annual fundraiser in the RUFF North End dog park in DeFilippo Park on Prince Street.

RUFF was so thrilled to host so many supporters and friends for a night supporting the RUFF community and the dog parks. All money raised supports the upkeep and maintenance for the RUFF North End dog park and the new dog run at Richmond street. It is only with this support that the dog community stays strong and the dog parks are kept as the best in Boston.

The North End business community came out strong for RUFF. Food stations were generously donated by, Panza, Table, Regina, Ernesto’s, Mangia Mangia and of course Mike’s & Modern Pastry. Volunteer bar tenders poured some special sips from Boston Bottle, V. Cirace & Sons and the Golden Goose.

Over 90 local businesses donated to support the silent auction and raffle, lots of fun for all. Special thanks to RUFF sponsors The Pets Vet, DJ Realty Management, Elemental Aesthetics and Dandy Dog Walking whose generous donations help RUFF meet and exceed our fundraising goals. This evening was a huge success and loads of fun due to the great work of the volunteers and RUFF community.

RUFF an all volunteer organization and was founded in 2012. RUFF brough a one of kind dog park the small neighborhood through private funding and perseverance of its members.

Currently, RUFF is working to refurbish the Richmond Street dog run, looking to bring life to another space in need.

This year RUFF honored President and co-founder, Leslie Horn Wallus, with an award for her dedication to the North End community and love for the dogs.

A plaque will be installed within the North End dog park in loving memory of her English Bulldogs Trot and Oz.

RUFF is always welcoming new members and supporters,if you have questions or would like to reach out to RUFF you can find them at [email protected] or on Facebook (RUFF North End Dog), IG (@ruffnorthend). Upcoming events for RUFF – Annual Doggie Trick-or-Treat will be hosted on October 30.

RUFF will be hosting a community meeting on November 3 to share rendering and get feedback on the Richmond street project. All are welcome to attend.