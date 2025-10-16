FBI Boston Announces “Operation Summer Heat” Results

Special to the Regional Review

The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made 404 arrests over the past three months as part of “Operation Summer Heat,” the FBI’s nationwide effort to crush violent crime.

FBI Boston ranked #3 among the FBI’s field offices in total arrests during this nationwide operation.

“Operation Summer Heat is a snapshot of what our agents, task force officers, and analysts do daily to target, apprehend, and bring to justice the most dangerous, violent criminals wreaking havoc in our communities,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “This record-setting operation removed gang members, drug traffickers, child predators, and bank robbers from our streets. We could not have done this without the strong partnerships we have with our state and local law enforcement agencies. Rest assured, while summer is behind us, your FBI is not letting up.”

Between June 24 and September 20, all FBI field offices participated in the multi-pronged offensive to crush violent crime. The FBI surged resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantling violent gangs, identifying and rescuing child victims, and resolving violent crime cases in Indian Country.

Nationally, “Operation Summer Heat” led to 8,629 arrests, with more than 6,500 falling under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. Additionally, agents, task force officers, and intelligence analysts investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 child victims. These operations also led to the seizure of 2,281 weapons, 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, and 421 kilograms of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 50 million Americans.

Locally, FBI Boston, which includes all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, made 404 arrests under the Summer Heat initiative, 129 seizures of deadly drugs, recovered 38 weapons, and identified/located 27 children.

Among the highlights:

FBI Boston’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Holyoke and Chicopee Police Departments targeted neighborhood-based gangs operating in Holyoke and open-air drug dealing at locations where shootings have occurred. As a result, 52 arrests were made this summer, and illegal firearms and drugs were seized, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

The FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force and its partners made 35 arrests, executed 37 searches, and seized multiple firearms and narcotics, including 4.5 kilos of cocaine, 713 grams of fentanyl, 478 grams of methamphetamine, and 60 grams of crack cocaine.

An FBI Boston, DEA New England, United States Postal Inspection Service and Massachusetts State Police investigation, with assistance from the Revere, Boston and Worcester Police Departments, led to the arrests of two Massachusetts men and the seizure of approximately 73 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated street value of over $1 million.

An FBI Major Offender Task Force in New Hampshire led to the indictments of 12 individuals for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, carfentanil, and cocaine. The Task Force also arrested five others for allegedly conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery of a business in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Task Force and its partners arrested 17 gang members, fugitives, and drug traffickers. In one case, seven individuals were arrested on drug trafficking and firearms related charges, and large amounts of fentanyl pills, powder, cocaine, and seven firearms, to include an AR-15, two semi-automatic handguns, three handguns, and a Glock switch, were seized.