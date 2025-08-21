WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Oct. 9 at Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Special to the Regional Review

For decades, the annual Spaghetti Dinner has been at the heart of Women’s Lunch Place’s fundraising efforts, bringing the community together in a shared commitment to support women facing hunger and hardship.

This year’s event, called ‘At the Table Together,’ is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave.

“Spaghetti Dinner is more than a meal—it’s our signature event and a powerful catalyst for change,” said Melissa Cording, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Women’s Lunch Place. “The funds raised help women move from crisis to stability through healing, hope, and housing. We simply could not do this work without our generous community. Join us, take a seat at the table, and be a part of that change.”

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a set at the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.