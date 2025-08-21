Ausonia Council #1513 K of C 2025 Scholarship Rules

• Applicant must be entering high school, in high school, entering college, or already in college.

• Checks will be made out to scholarship recipients.

• Applicants must be a North End Resident, Ausonia Council member of at least 5 years in good standing, or family member (child, grandchild, nephew, niece) of an eligible Ausonia Council member.

• Applicant must provide a letter from the school they are attending in 2025/2026 as proof of acceptance and residency.

• Only one application per student

• Preference to students attending a Catholic high school or college, but not required to apply.

• Applicant must fill out application completely and accurately, and must return application by deadline to qualify.

• Applications to be reviewed by Ausonia Council Scholarship Committee

• Scholarships will be awarded on Columbus Day, October 13, 2025. Winners will be notified and invited to a small award event.

• Application deadline is September 19, 2025. If mailed, they must be postmarked by September 19, 2025. Mail to:

Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus, 41 North Margin Street, Boston, MA, 02113.

• Hard Copies of Applications can be picked up at St. Leonard’s Church

• Applications may be submitted electronically here: https://forms.gle/dTFv1HwEi1vMMzJZ9