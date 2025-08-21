News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Knights of Columbus Scholarship Deadline

Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus scholarship deadline is September 19. Mail to 41 North Margin Street, Boston, MA 02113.

Applications are available at Saint Leonard Church, one application per person. Recipients will be announced on Columbus Day.

Local dog owners should consider joining RUFF

North End/Waterfront dog owners should consider joining Responsible Urbanities for Fido (RUFF) an active neighborhood group that encourages owners to curb their pets and leach them when walking them.

RUFF also conducts public park clean-ups, holds many events and activities and supports other community endeavors.

The group has managed to open two dog parks in the community, one on Richmond Street the other in DeFilippo Park (Gassy) on Prince Street, where several dog owner programs and events are held.

The parks offer a great place for dogs to run around and mingle with other K-9s. Meet with other owners and make new friends. It also offers a place to tell dog tails.

For more information email president @ruffboston.com.

NEMPAC scholarship deadline

Time is running out for North End residents (August 25) to submit an application for the Geraldine Marshall North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) scholarships. Call 857-239-9997 for more information.

Support needed for Library Renovations

The North End Library, back in 2013, was identified as one of six branches that qualified for a future capital program.

Many libraries since then have or are currently being renovated or started the design review process, by passing the North End branch.

Some branches selected, that weren’t on the list developed by the BPL jumped ahead of the 25 Parmenter location.

According to the newly formed North End Library Renovation Committee, the branch no longer fully meets evolving needs of the community.

Committee Chairman Rory Harrington is calling on the community to support their quest to secure much needed renovations and updated modern equipment.

The neighborhood needs to clearly send a message to the BPL that supports this movement.