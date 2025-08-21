Geraldine Marshall NEMPAC Scholarships Deadline August 25

Special to the Regional Review

North End Music and Perforing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Executive Director Sherri Snow, a North End resident, announced that the deadline for their annual Geraldine Marshall Scholarship applications is Monday, August 25. No late applications will be accepted.

These scholarships are for a year of free tuition in a NEMPAC program of your choice – from Music Lessons, to Dance Classes, to Music Ensembles or Group Instruments.

The Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund is entering its 11th year and continues to preserve the legacy of a woman who loved children and the arts.

The Scholarship Fund was established by Geraldine’s son, Representative Aaron Michlewitz. Ms. Marshall, who passed away ten years ago at the age of 68, was born in Dorchester in 1946, moved to the North End at the age of 21, and settled here for almost 50 years before her passing.

Scholarships are awarded:

• To North End youth under the age of 18

• Multiple siblings may apply and will be considered

• Awards based on financial need and desire to participate in an artistic program

• Awards honored prior to the start of Sept 8th private music instruction fall start and Sept 22nd fall class session start

• Applied to an entire year of 25/26 programming

If you have any questions, please feel free to reply to this email or call our main office at 857-239-9997.