Old North Church and Paul Revere Celebrated in Stamp

Special to the Regional Review

Photos Courtesy Old North Illuminated

Enlarged copies of the two stamps honoring the Old North Church and Paul Revere.

Shown (left to right) are ONI Board President Angela Johnson, Director of Education Emily Spence, and Executive Director Nikki Stewart.

18th Century musical duo Tripp and Toddy.

On August 15, the U.S. Postal Service commemorated the historic significance of the Old North Church with a Special Stamp Dedication. During the event, the commemorative stamp was unveiled as part of a speaking program led by Old North Illuminated and USPS officials. Democracy Brewing Company poured their signature craft brews, bringing a burst of flavor to the commemoration as friends and supporters of Old North Church Historic Site gathered for a celebration filled with festive music played on period instruments by the 19th-century-style duo, Tripp and Toddy.

The 250th commemorative stamp recognizes the historical events of April 18, 1775, when allies of Paul Revere hung two lanterns from Old North Church’s steeple as a warning to their fellow Patriots that British troops were on the move. After passing critical information to the lantern holders, Paul Revere began his iconic midnight journey to Lexington and Concord. The courageous actions of Revere and the lantern holders are an inspirational reminder of the power of active citizenship to create a more perfect union that reflects the promise of liberty and justice for all.

Old North Illuminated works to promote the values of freedom, liberty, and active citizenship through the interpretation and preservation of the Old North Church, K-12 educational experiences, site-specific programming, and historical analysis. Programming and interpretation aim to inspire visitors to seek the wisdom, confidence, and motivation to participate in their communities. Old North Illuminated envisions a future in which everyone will see their stories, struggles, and hopes reflected in places of prominence and our shared American history. For more information, visit: www.oldnorth.com.