Prezza Donates $10,000 to North End Youth Organization following their 25th Anniversary Block Party

Prezza raised $10,000 during their 25th anniversary block party for the North End Youth Organization.

Following a milestone celebration of 25 years in Boston’s North End, Prezza is proud to announce a $10,000 donation to the North End Youth Organization — a gift made possible by the overwhelming support of loyal guests and community members who joined the restaurant’s first-ever block party on Sunday, June 22.

The donation, fueled by ticket sales and the generosity of attendees, is a reflection of Prezza’s enduring bond with the North End — a neighborhood that has embraced the restaurant since day one.

“What made our 25th anniversary celebration so special wasn’t just the food or the festivities — it was the people,” said Anthony Caturano, Owner of Prezza. “Our guests, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, came from near and far to celebrate with us. Their loyalty and enthusiasm made this donation possible, and we’re honored to give back to the community that has given us so much.”

The June 22nd block party transformed Fleet Street into a vibrant, family-friendly celebration complete with food stations, wine and beer bars, specialty cocktails, and live entertainment. Hundreds gathered for an afternoon of Italian hospitality, all in support of a meaningful cause.

The turnout far exceeded expectations, with hundreds of guests joining from across Greater Boston and beyond — a true testament to the deep-rooted loyalty and affection that surrounds Prezza. As the restaurant looks ahead to the future, giving back to the North End will remain at the heart of its mission. This donation is just the beginning of what Prezza hopes will be many more opportunities to support the neighborhood and the families that make it so special.

Prezza has been serving authentic Italian cuisine in Boston’s North End since owner Anthony Caturano was just 25 years old. Fast forward to today and they’ve become Boston’s premier destination for delectable dishes, family gatherings, and the best wine Boston has to offer. Stemming from Caturano’s Italian roots, Prezza offers authentic Mediterranean and Italian cuisine you can only get from across the pond.

