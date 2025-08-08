Mayor Michelle Wu’s Movie Nights

Special to the Regional Review
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights, featuring family-favorite movies in 12 City of Boston parks now through August 29.
The Mayor’s Movie Nights series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Bank of America with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. All movies begin at dusk. Free fresh popcorn will be available while supplies last.
Dates and locations for area venues are as follows:
Monday, August 11
“Transformers One”
Jamaica Pond Pinebank
350 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain
Tuesday, August 12
*Meteor Shower Program* featuring “Wall-E” with family friendly entertainment starting at 7 p.m.
Healy Playground
160 Florence Street, Roslindale
Wednesday, August 13
“Migration”
Chandler Pond
95 Lake Shore Road, Allston-Brighton
Friday, August 15
“Paddington in Peru”
Hynes Playground
502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury
Monday, August 18
“Moana 2”
Titus Sparrow Park
75 W Rutland Square, South End
Tuesday, August 26
“Wild Robot”
Noyes Playground
86 Boardman Street, East Boston
Wednesday, August 27
“Moana 2”
Barry Field
41 Medford Street, Charlestown
Thursday, August 28
“Despicable Me 4”
Moakley Park
Columbia Road at Mercer Street, South Boston
Friday, August 29
“Wicked”
With Wicked themed entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m.
Boston Common Parade Ground
38 Beacon Street, Boston
All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information please go to Boston.gov/MovieNight.