News BCYF Kids and Staff Travel to Canobie Lake by North End Regional Review Staff • July 24, 2025 • 0 Comments Over 20 kids and staff from Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) Nazzaro Community Center traveled to Canobie Lake where they enjoyed a great day. The trip was made possible by the Boston Chapter of the Knights of Columbus which provided free tickets to the park and the North End Knights of Columbus #1513 funded the cost of motorcoach transportation. “We are truly grateful to have awesome neighborhood partners like Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus, said BCYF Director Marlo D’Anna. “The kids had a wonderful time and a special thanks to Deputy Bob Rolston and the Boston Chapter of the Knights of Columbus.