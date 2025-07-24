Coletta Zapata Leads Hearing on Proposal to Reform the ZBA

Special to the Regional Review

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) chaired a hearing to review a Home Rule Petition she has proposed modernizing and reforming the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) in Boston. Earlier this year, Coletta Zapata proposed this legislation to improve transparency, representation, and accountability within the board, ensuring a fairer and more accessible zoning appeals process for all residents.

“This petition brings long-overdue reforms to one of the most consequential yet historically opaque bodies in the City of Boston. It adds additional seats to best reflect the community, establishes necessary Council oversight, and ensures that zoning decisions are both legally sound and grounded in the voices of community members,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I’m grateful to the residents, colleagues, and the administration for their thoughtful conversations and feedback. I look forward to continuing the discussions.”

Coletta Zapata’s Home Rule Petition addresses concerns about the lack of oversight in the zoning variance and discretionary approval process with no formal mechanism to assess compliance with hardship standards. There have been numerous approval of variances for projects that disregard PLAN: East Boston, a community-driven zoning plan developed over five years to guide sustainable, predictable development in the neighborhood.

A key provision of the proposal requires Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) members to justify variances that deviate from state law which sets a high threshold for demonstrating substantial hardship. To enhance Council oversight, the legislation mandates regular reporting on variances by neighborhood and zoning district and establishes a variance review panel to evaluate compliance with zoning laws and assess equity in approvals across neighborhoods.

The legislation includes reforms enacting changes to the current board composition, expanding the ZBA to nine members and nine alternates, all of which must be Boston residents, diversifying the expertise of board members, and limiting them to two terms of three years each. The appointments will come from nominations by various organizations with expertise in environmental protection, urban planning, real estate, architecture, construction, and labor unions. Additionally, two members and two alternates will be chosen by the mayor from residential neighborhood organizations, ensuring representation from different city council districts and including both a homeowner and a renter.

During the hearing, Councilors were joined by members of the administration including Tania Del Rio, Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department, and Kathleen Onufer, Deputy Director of Zoning in the Planning Department. The administration provided an overview of the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) process and governance structure, emphasizing that it operates as an independent board free from City administration control or influence over its decisions.

The presentation also addressed the frequent need for zoning relief, citing a longstanding mismatch between Boston’s existing building stock and the current zoning code. Additionally, the administration highlighted ongoing efforts to increase transparency, noting that detailed decisions and recommendations are publicly available on the City’s website.

Boston residents provided public testimony in support of the proposed zoning reforms, emphasizing the need for greater transparency and fairness—especially in areas like East Boston—and urging that variances be granted only in cases of clear zoning errors.

A recording of the hearing can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRUkm4CLOFQ. This docket will remain in the Government Operations Committee and future conversations will be held.