Richmond Street Bridge Work Underway

By Phil Orlandella

Many residents found their way to the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street for a MassDOT meeting to provide the public with an opportunity to become aware with the Richmond Street Bridge Preservation Project being proposed.

MassDOT is performing preservation work on the bridge over State Route 1A Northbound in the North End.

Apparently, the project could begin in April and will be most likely be completed in July 2025.

At this community meeting, the project team provided an overview of the proposal, including the phased construction scheduled and impacts on the vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents posed many questions and offered several suggestions that MassDOT has taken under consideration.

Residents were concerned about handicap, vehicle, pedestrian and delivery access throughout the project’s schedule. Other concerns were noise, dust, debris and hours of operation and street closures.

In the event of inclement weather, a cancellation announcement will be posted on the internet at www.mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events.

Site managers will be stationed on the site to address any problems.