City Updates Status of New Community Center

By Phil Orlandella

It was a full house at the Nazzaro Center on North Bennet Street for a community meeting to update North End residents about the status of a city proposal to build a new four-story neighborhood center adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street at a cost of $65 million dollars.

The construction time table for completion (2028) and the impact of the project were disclosed.

Two of the impacts of the project are the closing of the pool for two summers (2026-2027) and a smaller multi-purpose pool. Residents clearly expressed opposition to downsizing the pool.

New changing rooms and some other design measures are part of the plans that also offer a variety of programming for youth, teens, elderly, and after school, fitness, cardio, yoga, a weight room, arts and crafts, flexible space and a full-size gymnasium.

The facility will be ADA compliant with and elevator with all the required safety measures put in place.

In addition, new mechanical equipment and pipes apparently need to be installed in the pool area.

Sometime before the center is completed, the city will have to eventually put out a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a non-profit neighborhood group to provide services in the Nazzaro Center once the historic site is vacant.

At one time, NEW Health was interested in putting additional health services in the center. A spoke person told the Review that they are now, not interested in doing so.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, who led the way for the Nazzaro Center to be a historic site, told residents this was the “First time he had heard the pool details, as it hasn’t been part of past discussions.”

He suggested finalizing the community center details first, then regrouping and address the pool renovations.

City representatives noted nothing is set in stone and construction is tentatively on hold.

More community meetings will occur before the project starts and what kind of programming will be finalized.