News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEWRA/NEWNC Hold Joint Community Meeting

A community meeting has been scheduled by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) for residents to learn about Boston’s planning and development initiatives that could impact the community.

The joint meeting features Kairos Shen, Chief of Planning for BPD who will discuss the future goals of the city and respond to questions pertaining to what the plans are.

Both NEWRA and NEWNC ask residents to attend this informational public meeting with neighbors to examine community planning, development and climate resiliency programs on a firsthand basis.

The meeting will be held from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Nazzaro Community Center on Monday, April 1.

New Nazzaro Center Proposal Meeting Held

A public meeting was held to discuss updates for the development of a new Nazzaro Community Center, Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF).

The meeting provided residents the opportunity to learn about the progress that has been made to date, including key milestones and upcoming phases of the project.

The community welcomed questions and suggestions for shaping the future of the North End community.

It was a great chance for residents to stay informed and actively participate in the decision-making process.

Age-Strong Commission at Library

The Age-Strong Commission recently provided quality information and answered many questions from North End residents ages 50 and older at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.

Age-Strong focuses on concerns and priorities to make the city a better place for the older population.

Those that attended presented ideas to the Commission.

Many services are available, for a listing call 617-635-1953.

Don’t Wait for the Last Minute/Register for NEAA Baseball

The scheduled date for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) baseball programs to begin is April 26 at Langone Park on Commercial Street.

Registration is currently underway for Clinic, T-Ball, Minor and Major League programs, age 4-12, a traveling team and a girls’ softball team.

Contact NEAA Sports Coordinator John Romano before registering at 617-750-9749 or [email protected].

For all teams and leagues related questions contact Ralph Martignetti, at 857-366-1213 or [email protected].

To register use the new URL for the NEAA website www.neaasports.org.

Parents should register their children as early as possible; some financial assistance is available if needed.

Friends of DeFilippo Playground elect Board

Friends of DeFilippo Playground (Gassy) have made changes to its board structure.

The Friends of DeFilippo Playground this past February, has elected a new Board.

President Robyn Reed, Vice-President Jason Aliua, Vice-President and Director of Facilities and Athletics Alan Skinner, Treasurer Michael D’Elia and Clerk Alexandria Salmon.

The Friends are looking forward to a year of programming, artwork and community building.

The group welcomes all interested neighbors to join their meetings held at 4pm on the first Wednesday of each month at Saint Anthony’s Club on Endicott Street.

Contact [email protected] for more details.

Old North 250th Anniversary April Events

Some special 250th anniversary events have been scheduled this April by the Old North Church and Historic site.

April 16: “Lantern + Luminaries” an exclusive breakfast in Old North’s Washington Garden will honor Ken Burns with the Third Lantern Award. A dramatic reading of the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride”, remarks from Burns and a preview of his documentary “The American Revolution” will take place.

April 18: Old North Illuminated’s “Revolution’s Edge”. A special costumed reading of this original play will mark the first performance open to the public, followed by a reenactment of the lighting of the lanterns that heralded the Revolution.

A commemorative evening lanterns service will be held by the congregation.

123 North Washington Street Discussed at NEWNC Meeting

There was no voting agenda items on the March monthly meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

However, John Wells, the Senior Program Manager for Downtown Office-to-Residential Conversation discussed this program with a specific focus on 123 North Washington Street.

Kids Welcome Spring with Song and Dance

Music with Sarah Spring Concert was held at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.

The event welcomed in spring with songs performed by Music with Sarah.

Kids sang and danced and played along with all the activities.

Three Members Added to the Greenway Conservancy

Three new members were recently nominated and named to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, an all-volunteer board, non-profit board that is responsible for the management and care of the Park.

Named to the Conservancy were:

• Kathryn Friedman nominated by the Leather District Neighborhood Association (LDNA).

• Rory Harrington nominated by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

• Susanne Lavoie nominated by the Wharf District Council (WDC).

The Conservancy consists of 21 members and plans and provides numerous events and activities each year on the Greenway.

North End Irish Legacy Presented at Library

The Irish and their descendants have called Boston home for nearly four centuries.

Their experiences and legacy are still evident today in physical and institutional landscape of the North End.

From Loyalists to Fenians, from paupers to politicians and from bondage to prosperity, the Irish Heritage or birth of many North Enders helped shape the lives in America.

The legacy was nicely presented by Jessie Dello Russo at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street.