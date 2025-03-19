North End Resident Thanked for Annual Photographs

By Phil Orlandella

North End resident and photographer Matt Conti has been recognized by the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway for his generosity of providing the official photos of the annual reconfiguration of the abstract sculpture at the park since 2013.

Conti’s photos will be on display at the Friends annual fundraiser being held Thursday, April 10 from 7-9pm at the Abigail Adams Ballroom, InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

“Let’s Party for the Park” is held to benefit the park year-round care and maintenance. A delightful reception is planned. Advanced reservations www.ArmenianHeritagePark.org/support.

Conti is the former publisher of the North End/Waterfront very popular newsletter.