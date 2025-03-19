Friends of the North End South Celebrate 15th Anniversary Reunion

By Phil Orlandella

Fifteen years ago, Friends of the North End South, former North End residents who spend some time in the winter in Florida, celebrated the 15th anniversary with a fun filled event in Lake Worth, Florida.

The reunion was another successful gathering planned by Louie and Camille Gilardi, Diane and Gus Pesature and Victor Passacantilli.

Gus blessed the meal and gave an interesting take on the tunnels underground in the North End.

Victor read Sammy Viscione’s essay “The Missing Mickies” that told the story of mandatory Christian Education for North End public school students.

It brought back memories and laughter for those that attended the Michelangelo school on Charter Street.

The Gilardi Award was presented by Louie to Joel Raffa who correctly answered this year’s trivia question submitted by Vito Aluia.

“What was the name of the pool room on Little Prince Street which was a hide-out for North End students that preferred playing pool then going to school?” Answer: Mazza’s

The three-hour reunion passed swiftly as the group had dinner and reminisced about their unique up bringing in the North End, a unique place in Boston that has several historic sites that thousands of people visit yearly.

Donations raised at the reunion will go to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the Rita A. DiMento Women’s Clinic at the Arch Street Church fundraiser that will be held on Saturday, March 22 from 8am to 4:30pm in Saint Joseph Hall on Prince Street.

Plans for the 16th reunion in Florida are already in motion.