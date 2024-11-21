 NEWNC Unanimously Support all Three Agenda Items

By Phil Orlandella
All three requests on the November North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) agenda were unanimously supported, according to President Kevin Fleming.
North End Lobster Company, 204 Hanover Street, holder of a wine and malt beverage license has applied for a full liquor license with no operation changes, received support by NEWNC.
Also supported is a request by Dror Ashuah, owner of 431-439 Hanover Street, for a change of occupancy from children’s center store and 11 apartments to two retail spaces and 14 residential units.
In addition, NEWNC supported an application for zoning relief at 105 Washington Street for a change of occupancy from three offices and two apartments to only residential use (3 units) and interior renovations to the two units in the basement and first two floors.
The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, December 9 at 7pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.