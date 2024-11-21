 NEWNC Unanimously Support all Three Agenda Items

By Phil Orlandella

All three requests on the November North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) agenda were unanimously sup­ported, according to President Kevin Fleming.

North End Lobster Company, 204 Hanover Street, holder of a wine and malt beverage license has applied for a full liquor license with no operation changes, received support by NEWNC.

Also supported is a request by Dror Ashuah, owner of 431-439 Hanover Street, for a change of occupancy from children’s center store and 11 apartments to two retail spaces and 14 residential units.

In addition, NEWNC support­ed an application for zoning relief at 105 Washington Street for a change of occupancy from three offices and two apartments to only residential use (3 units) and interi­or renovations to the two units in the basement and first two floors.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, December 9 at 7pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.