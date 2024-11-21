Inter Club Boston a Soccer Fan Group Based in North End

By Phil Orlandella

Two years ago, Gianfranco Iaia and Teodor Roci, while sitting in the Caffe Dello Sport on Hanover Street in the North End, co-found­ed a soccer fan club in the com­munity that’s based at 266 North Street.

When everything was said and done the Inter Club Boston came to be with 50 plus members and still growing.

Members are supporters and diehard fans of the Football Club Internazionale team Milano.

Each time their favorite team plays, club members and others (80-90) gather at the Club to loud­ly cheer for their team to win and enjoy some pizza and beer while watching the game on a large screen projector

On game days the noise level from the club carries out into the street and possibly further.

The club has two official part­nerships with other Inter Clubs in Italy, Rome and Itri (Lazio)

President Iaia said the club is, “Striving to spark more interest by North End residents to learn more about the club, possibly become members or take part in the watch parties.”

He said, “The club also envi­sions in gaging with other Inter fans in the North End and hopes to promote Italian soccer culture throughout the community.”

Gianfranco believes, “It’s crit­ical to expose young fans to the Italian Soccer culture and heri­tage with the hopes that future generations can also enjoy such an important aspect