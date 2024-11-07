Two full-liquors licenses, occupancy change requests at ZLC meeting

By Phil Orlandella

At its October 29 public meeting the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council’s Zoning and Licensing Committee, the agenda included two requests for full liquors licenses to replace an existing wine and malt with liqueurs license, a wine and malt license and a change of occupancy request.

Schiaffo Inc. d/b/a Carmelina’s, 307-309 Hanover Street and North End Lobster Company 204 Hanover Street have filed applications with the City’s Licensing Board for full liquor licenses. No other operational changes have been requested.

Dror Ashuau owner of 431-439 Hanover Street has proposed a change of occupancy from children’s center, store and 11 apartments to, two retail spaces and 14 residential units.

The committee will report to NEWRA that will also discuss and vote on these proposals at its meeting on Thursday, November 14, 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center.