News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Bill Russell Bridge named

After many years of calling, it the Charlestown Bridge, that connects the North End with Charlestown, or visa-versa, the metal structure is getting a complete overhaul and has now been officially named, “Bill Russell Bridge”, the former Boston Celtic super star that helped bring 11 NBA Championships to the City,

The naming of the bridge recognized Russell’s dedication to the Civil Rights movement.

FOCCP quarterly meeting Nov. 12

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, November 12 (6:30-7:30pm) will be discussing how its past events faired, upcoming activities and possible new ideas for bigger and better events for the community to enjoy with families, friends and neighbors.

FOCCP’s guest speaker will be State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, House Chair of Ways and Means.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Mariners House. 2nd Floor, North Square.

Big Joe the Storyteller performers at the library

A special performance by Big Joe the Storyteller, celebrating Italian American Heritage Month, took place at the North End Library on Parmenter Street.

Big Joe, well known for his many performances in the North End/Waterfront community, shared some of his favorite Fall and Italian folk tales in a fun and entertaining performance.

Big Joe constantly performs at many events and activities in the North End/Waterfront area.

NEAA donates sewing machines to North End Center

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has donated Singer sewing machines along with a selection of patterns and materials to the North End/West End Neighborhood Services Center at 1 Michelangelo Street.

The Center provides numerous programs for seniors Monday through Friday and expressed their appreciation for the generous donation.

Rep. Michlewitz supports No on Question 5

At a rally in North Square, North End State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, joined local restaurant owners and tipped workers to support a No Vote on Question 5 that would make no changes in the new law governing tip pooling on the minimum wage for tipped workers.

Library Author Talks/Italian Mutual Aid Societies

An interesting and historical “Author Talks” by Tim Devin is a detailed story about Italian Mutual Aid Societies in Boston that have almost been forgotten.

In his book, Mutino Soccoro: Boston’s Italian Mutual Aid Societies, Devin outlines how these societies operated, where they came from, where they went, where they went wrong, how they spouted up again during the pandemic when he started to recall his family stories and began some digging into the subject.

In the early 1900s, there were over 150 of theses societies that provided Italian immigrants with much needed social and material support.

They quickly expanded their ability to become visible forces in the community.

The societies hosted parades, public celebrations and raised money for various causes.

Inter Club Boston Bocce tournament

Inter Club Boston, a soccer fan club Bocce Tournament will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 12 noon at Langone Park on Commercial Street.

Everyone is welcome to attend and watch the bocce tournament. Those interested in competing will have a$10 buy in with the winning team taking home a cash prize.

Refreshments will be provided.

To enter the tournament just show up at 11am.