Over $4.5 million in Complete Streets Funding Program Awards Announced 

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is awarding over $4.5 million to 11 communities as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 Round 1 of grants for the Complete Streets Funding Program.

These grant awards will be used by recipient municipalities to fund local multimodal infrastructure projects that improve travel for pedestrians, public transit users, bicyclists and people using other forms of transportation.

A Complete Street enables safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation. Administered by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the Complete Streets Funding Program aims to teach communities about Complete Streets and encourage the integration of Complete Streets into regular local planning practices. Of the 11 projects selected, 8 will benefit Environmental Justice communities.

“We are excited to announce over $4.5 million for 11 cities and towns as part of the first round of funding of the Fiscal Year 2025 Complete Streets Funding Program,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “These grant awards will assist municipalities with the implementation of Complete Streets projects, which will greatly improve safety, connectivity, and access for all roadway users. We look forward to working together with local leaders as they begin planning and implementing their projects.”?

“Our Complete Streets program has been a valuable funding source for our cities and towns, with hundreds of projects receiving grants in the past eight years,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We’re ready to support our municipal partners as they make these key improvements to roadway safety and multimodal access.”

The MassDOT Complete Streets Funding Program was launched in 2016 and provides technical assistance and construction funding to eligible municipalities to plan and implement Complete Streets. Prior to this round, the Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded 278 construction project grants across the Commonwealth, totaling over $100 million.

This round of funding provides funding to the following communities:

• Concord?received $500,000 to widen and pave an existing stone dust sidewalk on Magnolia Street, the construction of a new sidewalk on Walden Street to Brister’s Hill Road and construct a pedestrian/bike path from Walden Street to the Alcott Elementary School.? The project will also include ADA compliant ramps, crosswalks, and signage.?

• Everett received $500,000 to reconstruct a 12-foot-wide sidewalk on the western and eastern sides of Broadway between Maple Avenue and Timothy Avenue. The project will also include ADA-compliant curb ramps and high-visibility crosswalks. In addition, the project will reconstruct a new bus stop at the Lexington Street intersection and include new five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Broadway, the installation of a bus-only lane, and new bike racks.?

• Medfield received $500,000 for the construction of new five-foot-wide sidewalks on Dale Street, Adams Street,?and Winter Street. The project will also include new pedestrian ramps, detectable warning panels, crosswalks, and new signage to help improve pedestrian accessibility, mobility, and safety.?

• Melrose received $450,803 for the construction of new five-foot-wide asphalt sidewalks on one side of Swains Pond Avenue from the intersection with Penney/Dexter Road to the intersection with Beech Street.? The project includes ADA curb ramps, crosswalks, narrowed travel lanes, new trees, and will close a current sidewalk gap.?

• Newton received $500,000 for the construction of a?6.5-wide asphalt sidewalk on the northern side of Nahanton Street from Wells Avenue to Dedham Street. This project will help increase access to the Wells Avenue complex. The project also includes ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps, high-visibility crosswalks, audible pedestrian signals, and pedestrian push buttons.?

• North Attleborough received $500,000 for the construction of new five-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of Landry Avenue between the J.W. Martin Elementary School and Route 152. The project includes new narrowed road lanes to allow bicycle safety, ADA-compliant curb ramps, tactile warning panels, a high-visibility crosswalk, and Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons.?

• Oxford received $60,225 to connect two sidewalks on Monument Drive and Charlton Street with a new five-foot-wide sidewalk on Monument Street from Corbin Road to Charlton Street.? This project will improve the safety of pedestrians in this corridor.?

• Rockland received $500,000 for the construction of new five-foot-wide sidewalks on the northern side of North Avenue from Union Street to the town limit. The project includes ADA-compliant curb ramps, detectable warning panels, signage, narrowed road lanes, crosswalk improvements, and the installation of Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons.?

• Wareham received $500,000 for multiple projects. The grant will construct new ADA-compliant ramps and detectable warning panels at various locations on Main Street from Trinity Christian Church to Sandwich Road and on Onset Avenue from Union Avenue/South Boulevard to East Boulevard.? The project includes modifying curbs and the addition of Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons. The next project will create the “Walters Alley Pedestrian Zone” between Main Street and Merchant Way and finally, the grant will provide Speed Feedback signs at various locations.?

• West Stockbridge received $112,612 for pedestrian improvements at the Swamp Road/Main Street intersection. The project includes the relocation of a crosswalk, the installation of ADA-compliant curb ramps, and improvement at the intersection for drivers by building permanent bollards to better direct turns.? The project will also improve the walkability at the Depot Street Municipal Parking Lot by building a pedestrian zone and a new sidewalk segment while also relocating a crosswalk to better connect visitors parking in the lot to the town sidewalk.?

• Weymouth received $444,685 for intersection improvements at Pleasant Street and Ralph Talbot Street. The project will first reduce the corner radius which will help halve the length of the current pedestrian crossing. Also, the project will construct seven-foot-wide sidewalks to better connect to the current sidewalk network and include curb extensions and new lighting.

Municipalities may apply for up to $500,000 in construction project funding in one application. Examples of project elements that can be implemented through the program include sidewalks, multimodal paths, bicycle lanes, improved street lighting, and pedestrian signalization at crosswalks or intersections.