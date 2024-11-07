Boston’s Age Strong Commission to Host Free Medicare Open Enrollment Events across Boston

Boston’s Age Strong Commission, the city agency serving its nearly 120,000 residents aged 60+, will host 15 free in-person events to assist older adults enroll in Medicare and make changes to their current Medicare health insurance and prescription drug coverage plans. These events are open to the public, and will be hosted in 11 neighborhoods across Boston. Make advance appointments by calling 617-635-4366.

Those not able to attend the events may schedule an appointment with Age Strong certified SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) counselors through December 7.

Older adults are urged to assess their health insurance and prescription drug coverage each year, as health needs and health plans change. SHINE counselors will help residents get the best coverage for the lowest cost. In addition, Age Strong will screen older adults for other cost-saving benefits including Medicare Savings Program (MSP), fuel assistance, and food resources (SNAP).

Friday, November 22

BCYF Nazzaro

30 N Bennet St., North End

To see a full list of in-person events, and information in other languages, visit

boston.gov/medicare.